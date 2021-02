Wahlburgers Restaurant Pickles are now available At Home! Our hand-packed pickles are made with all-natural ingredients and are the perfect addition to a Wahlburgers beef patty. This product is vegan, gluten free and kosher certified. It is available in a Dill Spear, Dill Chip and Hot Dill Chip. Add them to your next burger, top it with Wahl Sauce and you got everything you need for the perfect BBQ meal.