The No. 1 sugar-free cookie brand in the United States, Voortman, is now introducing two popular sugar-free cookie varieties – Vanilla Shortbread, made with real vanilla, and Iced Oatmeal, made with real whole grain oats – in a smaller poppable size this month at retailers nationwide. Permanent additions to the brand’s portfolio, which consists of more than 80 SKUs of cookies and wafers, both varieties of the Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies come in a 5-ounce multiserve pouch suitable for sharing or eating on the go, at a suggested retail price of $3.49.