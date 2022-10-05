Voortman Fruit-Flavored Wafers

Voortman, maker of the No. 1 crème wafer brand in the United States, is marking the start of summer with the launch of two fruit-flavored wafer varieties: Raspberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit. The seasonal wafers are rolling out across the United States and Canada this month and will be available on store shelves for a limited time. The fruit-flavored wafers feature the same light, crispy texture and creamy filling as everyday Voortman wafers. Both come in a 10.6-ounce package at a suggested retail price of $3.49. Voortman is part of Hostess Brands Inc.