Volpi Small Bites

A fourth-generation family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, Volpi Foods has now launched a single-serve line, Small Bites. “While we saw the need for smaller portion options of our products before the pandemic, the demand is even more prevalent now,” explained Volpi Foods Marketing Manager Deanna Depke. “Consumers are spending more time with their immediate families. They are experimenting more in the kitchen. They are looking for affordable indulgences that can be enjoyed at home. The Small Bites line allows for convenience, flexibility and ultimately discovery. It’s a cost-effective way to mix and match charcuterie items, makes for the perfect snack, and encourages consumers to incorporate our products into new at-home recipes.” The smaller size also encourages trial of the products without the intimidation and cost of purchasing a larger quantity. This not only reduces potential waste, but also enables consumers to make their own charcuterie boards for one. Available in Volpi’s most popular dry-cured meats -- Prosciutto, Coppa, Sopressata and Spicy Sopressata -- Small Bites can also be used to top salads, upgrade pizzas, enhance omelets, enliven picnic fare, among many other applications. A 1.5-ounce pack of any variety retails for a suggested $2.99.