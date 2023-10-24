Vlasic Pickles and Frank’s RedHot Hot and Spicy Kosher Dill Pickles

Conagra brand Vlasic has joined forces with Frank’s RedHot from McCormick & Co. on three Hot and Spicy Kosher Dill Pickle offerings that combine the crunch of pickles with the spicy zing of hot sauce. Appropriate as a sandwich and burger accompaniment or as a straight-from-the-jar snack, the line comes in three varieties: a 16-ounce jar of Kosher Dill Wholes, and 24-ounce jars of Kosher Dill Chips and Kosher Dill Spears. Each features a custom flavor blend that blends Frank’s cayenne pepper heat with Vlasic’s garlic dill notes. Additionally, Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper sauce is used in the brine for an authentic taste and memorable heat experience. The Whole pickles have a suggested retail price of $3.79, while the Chips and Spears each retail for a suggested $3.49.