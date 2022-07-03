Vitalite Dairy Free

Saputo Dairy USA, one of the largest manufacturers of cheese and dairy products in the United States, is now introducing the plant-based Vitalite brand to retail customers across the country. Vegan-certified, dairy-free Vitalite provides taste, texture and melting performance comparable to those of dairy cheese, making the product line suitable for those seeking a dairy-free alternative for use in pizza, pasta dishes, tacos, salads, sandwiches and more. The launch of Vitalite in the United States follows the success of the brand in the dairy-free category in the United Kingdom since 2003, as well as its recent debut in the U.S. foodservice channel. Backed by 60-plus years of dairy cheese-making experience, along with 30 years of vegan cheese- making experience gained through Saputo’s acquisition of Bute Island Foods in 2021, the six products launching at retail are 7-ounce Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Slices, 7-ounce Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Shreds 7-ounce Plant-Based Cheddar Style Slices and 7-ounce Plant-Based Cheddar Style Shreds, all retailing for a suggested $4.99; 2.1-ounce Plant-Based Grated Parmesan Style, retailing for a suggested $2.99; and 9-ounce Plant-Based Cream Cheese Spread, retailing for a suggested $5.99.