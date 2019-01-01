Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Liquid Whole Eggs

Touted by Vital Farms as the first product of its kind brought to market in an easier-to-use format, ethically produced Pasture-Raised Liquid Whole Eggs come from hens that live on small family farms with room to roam – 108 square feet per hen – a buffet of grasses on which to graze, and plenty of sunshine year-round. According to the company, nutrient-dense liquid whole eggs are perfect for speeding up the cooking process or baking with precise measurements, or just for making scrambled eggs and omelets. A 16-ounce carton retails for a suggested $6.99.