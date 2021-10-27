Vital Farms Launches 1st E-Commerce Storefront

Consumers can now order Vital Farms’ ethically produced foods for delivery, thanks to the brand’s newly launched “Vital Farms Farm Shop.”

Vital Farms' pasture-raised products are sold in more than 17,250 stores nationwide, and its pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country.

“The Vital Farms Farm Shop is an opportunity for us to make our ethically produced products even more accessible to households across the country and learn about today’s direct-to-consumer shopper,” said Amanda Wilson, content strategy and brand communications manager at Vital Farms, which is a Certified B Corporation. “We look forward to evolving the Farm Shop and its offerings in the future.”

Vital Farms Farm Shop is powered by Brand Driver, an e-commerce digital brand management and fulfillment solution from fellow Certified B Corporation KeHE Distributors, one of the country’s largest organic and natural food wholesalers.

Eleven of Vital Farms’ products, including butter, ghee and select varieties of Egg Bites and Breakfast Bars, are now available through its e-storefront. Current products include:

Butter

Pasture-Raised Sea Salted Butter

Pasture-Raised Unsalted Butter

Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil

Ghee

Pasture-Raised Himalayan Salt Ghee Butter

Pasture-Raised Himalayan Original Ghee Butter

Pasture-Raised Himalayan Original Ghee Butter Squeeze Bottle

Convenient Breakfast

Pasture-Raised Hardboiled Eggs

Uncured Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Egg Bites

Sun-dried Tomato Basil Mozzarella Egg Bites

Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Hash Browns Breakfast Bar

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese with a Pastry Crust Breakfast Bar

Free shipping is available for all online orders of more than $59.99 with a delivery address in the continental United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

For its second quarter ended June 27, Vital Farms reported that its net revenue increased 1.7% to $60.3 million. Net income was $3.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million. Third-quarter results will be released on Nov. 9.

Vital Farms started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007. It's now a national consumer brand that works with more than 225 small family farms and is a leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. The company was recently named one of Fast Company’s 2021 “Brands That Matter,” honoring companies and nonprofits achieving relevance through cultural impact, social engagement, and communicating their mission and ideals. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices.