Vita Bug, a subsidiary of Bug Juice International Inc., has introduced a functional beverage line extension. Available in two 10-calorie options – Vita Blue and Vita Berry – the product is the first beverage clinically formulated to help boost immune systems, according to the brand. Vita Bug is buffered for children’s sensitive digestive systems and contains 13 vitamins, seven minerals and five essential electrolytes. The low-sugar and -sodium beverage was developed after extensive interviews and testing with doctors and nutritionists, as part of a strategy to add incremental dollars to the category with fun flavors for kids. A 10-fluid-ounce bottle of Vita Bug retails for a suggested price range of $1.29-$1.49.