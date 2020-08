Vermont Creamery, a maker of goat cheese and other “consciously crafted” dairy products, has introduced a trio of premium goat cheese dips in three on-trend flavors: mild Classic Chèvre, savory Garlic & Herb, and tangy Red Pepper & Lemon. Requiring no preparation, the smooth, creamy dips -- made with fresh, local milk and cream -- simplify entertaining. A 5-ounce sustainable container of any of the clean-ingredient line’s varieties retails for a suggested $4.99.