Vegky Mushroom Jerky

Committed to creating vegan options without compromising taste and quality, Vegky invites consumers to curb their savory meat cravings with the brand’s inaugural launch, gourmet shiitake mushroom jerky. The minimally processed, flavorful snack boasts a satisfyingly meaty texture in Original, Spicy, Pepper, Wasabi and Curry flavors. Additionally, nutrient-dense shiitake mushrooms boast antimicrobial properties and promote skin, cardiovascular and skeletal health, among other health benefits. A 2.46-ounce resealable bag of any variety retails for a suggested $8.