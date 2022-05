Veggies Made Great has launched Stuffed Cauliflower Bites, a product designed to serve as an after-school snack or game-day appetizer. The frozen line comes in four flavors: Margherita, Spinach & Ricotta, Roasted Veggie & 4 Cheese Blend, and Mushroom & Onion with Swiss. Each variety is loaded with a blend of authentic Italian veggies and cheese while being gluten-free, low in calories and high in protein. A 7-ounce, 12-count package of Stuffed Cauliflower Bites retails for $5.99.