Veggies Made Great Additional Frittata Flavors

Veggies Made Great has added Tomato Basil and Huevos Rancheros flavors to its popular line of vegetable-forward frozen frittatas. Both gluten-free, allergy-friendly flavors contain 80 calories and 5 grams of protein per serving and can be easily prepared in a microwave or air fryer. The Tomato Basil frittatas feature tomatoes as the first ingredient, along with cauliflower, zucchini and mozzarella cheese, while the Huevos Rancheros frittatas contain a vegetable blend of cauliflower, zucchini and tomato as the first ingredient, as well as black beans, jalapeño peppers and white cheddar cheese. A pack of six individually wrapped 2-ounce frittatas of any variety retail for a suggested $5.99.