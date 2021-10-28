Vegan E-Grocer Helps Blue Cross Blue Shield Members Make Healthier Choices

GTFO It's Vegan, an online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods, has formalized its affiliate relationship with Chicago-based health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association and its Blue365 Members Savings Program. Blue365 is a program that provides Blue Cross Blue Shield members with easy access to savings on premier products and services.

According to the company, GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. The online vegan grocer seeks out innovations in vegan and plant-based foods from all around the world, including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, and snacks. It currently offers more than 2,800 vegan and plant-based products across 700-plus brands.

Through the Blue365 program, GTFO maintains an active offer on the Blue365 website providing BCBS members with special savings when they shop on the GTFO It's Vegan site. In addition, Blue365 sends emails out to its users promoting the savings programs.

The BCBS System consists of 36 independent, locally operated BCBS member companies; a federal employee program; and an association that serves the collective needs of the 103 million Americans. Currently, the Blue365 program is used by two-thirds of the BCBS plans across the country, representing 68.7 million BCBS members. The Blue365 Savings Program has 2.73 million active users.

"We are very excited about this partnership, as GTFO It's Vegan and Blue365's mission and values are closely aligned in that both entities are dedicated to helping individuals live healthier lifestyles," said Marc Pierce, CEO of Newport Beach, Calif.-based GTFO It's Vegan.

The popularity of plant-based food over the past several years has shot up, translating to an explosive increase in sales. According to a new report from The NPD Group, Gen Z and Millennials are spurring this plant-based food growth, driven by their desire for better health and because of their interest in sustainability and animal welfare. The report shows that approximately one in five adults want more plant-based foods in their diets.

Launched in May 2020, GTFO It's Vegan strives be the destination for everything vegan. The company reportedly generated $3 million in revenue, with more than 14,000 active customers. In addition, it organically acquired more than 21,000 registered users on its site, 72,000-plus Instagram followers and an active email list of nearly 60,000 consumers. The company’s more than 24,000 orders have an average order value of $120.