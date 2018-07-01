V8+Hydrate Sweet-Potato-Powered Isotonic Beverages

The Campbell Soup Co. has launched a new plant-based hydration beverage that harnesses the natural goodness of sweet potato juice. V8+Hydrate taps into the naturally occurring electrolytes and glucose of the sweet potato and blends it with water to create an isotonic beverage that quickly replenishes fluids and nutrients. Each 8-ounce can offers a full serving of vegetables and no artificial sweeteners, and clocks in at only 45 calories. The non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan-friendly beverage comes in three varieties: Strawberry Cucumber, Coconut Watermelon and Orange Grapefruit. It retails for a suggested $4.99 per six-pack.