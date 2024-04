A snack company dedicated to using only real, simple ingredients, Unreal has unveiled its latest product: Chocolate Covered Pretzels. Two years in the making, the snack line is available in Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate varieties. Both are made with 41% less sugar than the leading brand and feature grain- and gluten-free pretzels. A 3.5-ounce bag of either variety retails for a suggested $6.99.