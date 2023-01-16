Created by Karl Franz Williams, a Caribbean-American mixologist and restaurateur, Uncle Waithley’s “Vincy” Brew Ginger Beer with Scotch Bonnet Pepper is a nonalcoholic small-batch ginger beer that can add flavor to cocktails and mocktails. It’s made with fresh, flavorful, all-natural ingredients – not extracts – uniquely features Scotch bonnet, a pepper prized throughout the Caribbean and Africa for its heat and flavor, giving the beverage a spicy finish. Uncle Waithley’s grinds and presses fresh Peruvian organic ginger, and then ages the ginger beer using its proprietary Vintage Fermentation process for richness and maturation. The added sugar is balanced with fresh-squeezed lime juice, turmeric, and mineral water infused with natural salts to enhance the flavors. The original Uncle Waithley, Williams’ grandfather, was a ginger farmer beloved by his family and community on the island of St. Vincent. Passionate about health, he made his own ginger beer and lived to be 100 years old. Ginger has long been recognized for its ability to treat digestive health, nausea, diabetes and many other ailments. It also has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties and antimicrobial potential, which can help in treating infectious diseases. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12-ounce bottles is $8.99. Uncle Waithley’s, a Black- and Caribbean-owned business, began raising capital through a StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign in December.