05/19/2021

Uncle Giuseppe’s Contractor Spills Secrets of Latest Renovation

2 additional construction projects in pipeline
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace opened its North Babylon, N.Y., store on Dec. 18, 2020.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace recently opened a spectacular location in North Babylon, N.Y. – with help from DGC Capital Contracting Corp., a New York metro area retail and commercial general contractor that’s already working with the independent grocer on further projects.

A former King Kullen supermarket was transformed into a 32,420-square-foot gourmet destination with touches reminiscent of Venice: arches, Italian tile and a fresco of the sky above the produce department, to name just a few. The construction took 16 weeks, beginning in mid-August 2020 and finishing in early December, with the store making its official debut last Dec. 18.

The location’s all-new utilities include:

  • A modern kitchen with a 55-foot cooking hood.
  • A temperature-controlled fresh mozzarella room with a mozzarella-making machine.
  • A fresh pasta room with several pasta machines, and a bakery with enough ovens to accommodate everything the staff makes in-house.
  • A new 3,586-square-foot mezzanine, located in the rear of the store and including a manager’s office, a human resources office, an IT room, storage rooms, an associates’ restroom and a breakroom.

“Because of our ability to meet such a demanding construction schedule and the outstanding reception by the community, DGC is teaming up with Uncle Giuseppe’s again on two additional projects in Westchester County [Yorktown], N.Y., and Morris County, N.J.,” noted Gerry Ryan, CEO and president of Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based DGC Capital. “We’re extremely pleased with the outcome of the store and are beyond thrilled to have been brought onboard to create two additional marketplaces.”

The two upcoming Uncle Giuseppe’s projects in New Jersey and New York are scheduled to begin on May 15 and June 1, respectively.

Farmingdale, N.Y.-based Uncle Giuseppe’s currently operates nine stores, eight in New York and one in New Jersey. 

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.
Produce Section
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.
Seafood Section
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.
Cheese Section
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.
Prepared Food Section
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.
Candy, Chocolate and Gelato Counter
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, North Babylon, N.Y.
Espresso Bar

