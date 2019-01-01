Uncle Ben’s and Seeds of Change Beans

Mars Food is aiming to bring the success of its ready-to-heat rice pouches to the beans category with the launch of ready-to-heat Uncle Ben’s Beans and Seeds of Change Organic Beans. The products enable shoppers to enjoy beans with minimal preparation. The Uncle Ben’s varieties (pictured) are New Orleans Style, featuring red beans with peppers, slow-simmered in a blend of creole spices; Southern Chili, a two-bean chili with peppers in a smooth tomato base; Sweet & Smoky, offering baked beans simmered in brown sugar with real bacon and onion; and Zesty Mexican Style, consisting of black beans with corn and peppers, and hints of garlic, green chilies and cilantro. The Seeds of Change varieties are Indian Spiced Style Lentils & Chickpeas, combining garlic, cumin and traditional Indian spices in a savory tomato curry; Vegetarian Baked Beans, providing a balance of sweet and savory in a rich tomato sauce; Savory Mexican Style Black Beans, featuring black beans, golden corn and classic Tex-Mex spices; and Hearty 3 Bean Chili, which is a little bit sweet and a little bit savory. Uncle Ben’s Beans retail for a suggested $2.69 per 9.2-ounce pouch, while Seeds of Change Organic Beans go for a suggested $3.49 per 8.5-ounce pouch.