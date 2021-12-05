Tyson Foods and Dada Group Partner to Expand On-Demand Retail Platform in China

Tyson Foods is making new inroads in China, as the U.S.-based protein company announced its first strategic partnership for an on-demand retail platform in that nation.

Tyson, which recently marked its 20th year as a supplier in the Chinese market, is working with Dada Group to expand the availability of fresh meat in in the region’s on-demand retail sector. Dada Group operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest platforms for retailers and brand owners.

Through this new partnership, Tyson and Dada Group will work to promote digital transformation and grow across the omnichannel channel, according to company leaders.

"JDDJ is Tyson Foods' first strategic partner of the national on-demand retail platform. We believe that this strategic cooperation can facilitate the digital upgrade of on-demand retail, and spur the domestic consumption,” said Jun Xue, sales general manager of Tyson China, during the joint signing ceremony in Shanghai.

Wenqi Yang, head of brand business at JDDJ, agrees that the relationship will provide fresh, healthy foods to consumers in that part of the world. “Tyson Foods has the distinct advantages in products and supply chain. The strategic cooperation will bring diversity to JDDJ's ecosystem with high-quality resources,” he said.

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is a multi-national, protein-focused food company producing approximately 20% of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States in addition to a portfolio of foods under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, BallPark, Wright, Aidell's and State Fair brands.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories.