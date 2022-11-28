For its latest innovation, Two Good, a brand of Danone North America, has introduced a three-SKU line of Smoothies – convenient, on-the-go cultured dairy drinks made with real fruit purée and no artificial sweeteners. Featuring 80% less sugar than the average cultured dairy drink, the product line is the first in its category to contain 3 grams of sugar per bottle and is also an excellent source of protein. To achieve lower sugar, Two Good uses ultra-filtered milk that removes most of the naturally occurring sugars from milk, and additionally uses live cultures for fermentation. Available in three flavors – Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana and Peach – Two Good Smoothies have 10 grams of protein; 0 grams of added sugar, with no artificial sweeteners; and 5 grams of carbs, as well as being non-GMO Project Verified. What’s more, the brand has teamed with two food rescue organizations, City Harvest, of New York City, and We Don’t Waste, of Denver, to help fight food insecurity and food waste. With every purchase of Two Good, including the Smoothies, a donation goes to help keep food from going to waste and get it to the people who need it the most. To date, Two Good has donated 40 million-plus meals. A 7-fluid-ounce bottle of any flavor retails for a suggested $1.89.