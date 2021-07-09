B&G Foods has launched Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend, the first official seasoning blend to capture the unique taste of the iconic Twix chocolate bar made by Mars. The item combines the bar’s crunchy cookie, soft caramel and milk chocolate flavors in a format that can be used to enhance a range of treats, including ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, cream cheese, popcorn, desserts, cocktails and fruit. A 13.5-ounce shaker retails for a suggested $5.48 at all Sam’s Club locations, with distribution set to expand to grocery stores and online retailers in the coming months.