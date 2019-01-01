Twisted Ranch Dressing

Through a partnership with Kraft Heinz, popular St. Louis dining destination Twisted Ranch – where literally everything on the menu is made with ranch dressing – has launched a line of five bold, creamy dressing flavors at grocers across the country. Retailing for a suggested $3.29 per 13-ounce bottle, the product line comes in Black Pepper Parmesan, Cheesy Smoked Bacon, Garlic Smashed Buffalo, Honey Dipped Wasabi and Mango Spiked Habanero, all of which can also be used for "dipping anything ... and everything," as Kraft Heinz asserts.