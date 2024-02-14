TWIG Video: Being a Local Brand Is a Special Title for Giant Food

In this podcast, 2023 GenNext Award and Andy Jump Educational Award winner Kate Kowalzik talks about the importance of storytelling. The director of brand strategy and creative at Landover, Md.-based Giant Food gets to “geek out” on the company's new brand campaign. Featuring real shoppers, the 2024 hyper-local campaign focuses on the grocer's role as the heartbeat of the DMV community.



In addition to connecting to local shoppers, Kate explains Giant Food's strategy in cultivating local partnerships. For instance, the grocer is now featuring Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ledo Pizza in its stores – two iconic brands in the DMV region.

Switching gears, Kate also shares insights in how industry leaders can help foster collaboration across teams. Her top three action items include:

Active listening; Removing “why” from vocabulary; and Audit!

Plus, Kate touches on the current grocery culture. It’s no doubt a stressful time with ongoing inflation, a competitive market and dynamic shifts in shopping. With associate burnout a real possibility, Ahold Delhaize-owned Giant Food is leaning into a culture of care. Tune in to find out why all food retailers should allow “room for grace.”