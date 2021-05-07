Twang Reserve Michelada Mix Adds Two New Flavors

Our premium, all in one mix, is the perfect solution for a Michelada made easy and now it comes in two delicious new flavors — Pickle and Spicy! You simply add to your beer for an instant Michelada! Our Spicy Michelada mix builds on the classic flavor profile with a kick of Serrano peppers for those that like it hot! The Pickle Michelada mix is made with real cucumber juice, fresh dill and Twang’s signature pickle flavor. Just like in our Classica mix no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives were used.

Why stop at beer? Our Michelada mixes pair excellently with vodka, tequila and seltzers for a Twang twist on Bloody Mary’s, Maria’s and even spirit-free drinks! The growing popularity coupled with the cross-cultural appeal of Micheladas will drive sales of this easy consumer add-on item. Contact us at [email protected] for more information on how to place an order today.