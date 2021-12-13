Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix

A Michelada is made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice and chili peppers. This beer cocktail is considered by many, a lighter more approachable version of its American cousin, the Bloody Mary. Twang’s premium, all in one mix, is the perfect solution for a Michelada made easy. Crafted in small batches, blended with seven vegetable juices, organic Worcestershire sauce, real lime juice, ancho chilis and a unique blend of seasonings provide a base from which we build our family of flavors.

Available in Classic, Pickle and Spicy, simply add to your beer for an instant Michelada! Our Spicy Michelada mix builds on the classic flavor profile with a kick of Serrano peppers for those that like it hot! The Pickle Michelada mix is made with real cucumber juice, fresh dill and Twang’s signature pickle flavor. Just like in our Classica mix no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives are used.

Why stop at beer? Our Michelada mixes pair excellently with vodka, tequila and seltzers for a Twang twist on Bloody Mary’s, Maria’s and even spirit-free drinks! The growing popularity coupled with the cross-cultural appeal of Micheladas will drive sales of this easy consumer add-on item.

Suggested retail prices are $4.99 for a 16 ounce bottle of any of the hot sauces. Contact [email protected] for more information.