Twang Michelada Mix

This premium all in one mix is the perfect solution for a Michelada made easy! Simply Add it to Beer! It is an all natural michelada mix with no preservatives or corn syrup. The introduction of Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail mix comes after years of thoughtful consideration, research and trial of Twang's authentic family recipe. Now you can enjoy this small-batch michelada recipe created from seven vegetable juices, organic Worcestershire sauce, real lime juice, ancho chilies and our unique blend of seasonings created to make a delicious michelada mix without any artificial colors or ingredients. Twang Reserve Cocktail Mix can also be added to vodka, tequila or seltzer for Bloody Marys, Bloody Marias or spirit-free drinks!