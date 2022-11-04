Beer Salt is a delicious, citrus-flavored salt inspired by the Latino tradition of adding citrus and salt to beer. Packaged in a fun, pocket-sized, mini-beer bottle, Beer Salt is a portable and convenient complement to most beers. Simply add a dash to your drink to enjoy!

People that use beer salt are beer drinkers and flavor seekers ages 21-45 who drink domestic and Mexican imports. There are a variety of merchandising ways to place beer salt in different areas of the store to allow profit potential with every beer sale. There are counter displays, racks, cooler clip strips and floor shippers that accompany themed displays.

The unique packaging design drives impulse sales and is available in lime, Lemon-lime, michelada and pickle. They are packaged in 24ct counter displays or 12-count clip strips.

Learn more about Twang Beer Salt here. https://www.twangproductguide.com/beer-salt or contact us at [email protected].