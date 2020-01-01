Imported and distributed by family-owned Manzo Food Sales, vegan and vegetarian-friendly Tutto Calabria Calabrian Chili Peppers are made with authentic, 100% Italian-sourced ingredients, including Italian hot chili peppers. The versatile peppers can be added to sandwiches, sauces and even martinis. Sales of Tutto Calabria grew more than 300% during the first half of 2020, propelling several versions of the product to hit the top 10-selling list on Amazon and the No. 1 best-seller in several categories. The peppers are currently available in four SKUs in the United States: Calabrian Hot Whole Chili Peppers, Crushed Calabrian Hot Chili Peppers, Sliced Calabrian Hot Chili Peppers and Calabrian Chili Peppers Patè, each in a 10-ounce glass jar. Manzo now has a shelf-ready retail program offering Tutto Calabria Calabrian Chili Peppers at grocery retail with a suggested retail price of $8.99.