Tussock Jumper Wine Single Serves

Global wine portfolio Tussock Jumper, which offers 24 wines from 11 winemaking regions for the U.S. market, each bottled at its source, has launched three 187-milliliter (6.32-ounce) single-serve wines. Featuring a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from France, as well as Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio from Italy, the portable line comes in recyclable plastic bottles with a pop-off cup for easy drinking. Each bottle retails for a suggested $3.99. Further broadening its Stateside reach, for the 2019 baseball season, Tussock Jumper is an official partner of the New York Mets, and the brand has also developed an augmented-reality app to help with wine pairings and recommendations. Tussock Jumper wines are available in the United States through Tri-Vin Imports Inc.