Turkey Perfect Liquid Brine Kits





With the festive season nearly upon us, Fire & Flavor’s Turkey Perfect liquid brine kits in Cajun, Herb and Apple Sage flavors enable consumers to impress their guests with a tender, moist fowl. Offering carefully blended herbs and spices, as well as combination layers of flavor by locking in moisture, the kits are formulated with the correct ratio of salts – proved to increase moisture retention in meat up to 40 percent – which results in a juicier bird. All three gluten-free varieties use only natural, premium ingredients, including dried apples, cranberries, and sage and other holiday-appropriate herbs. A 16.6-ounce kit retails for a suggested range of $9.99-$14.99.

