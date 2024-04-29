True Story Foods Protein Toppers

Fully cooked diced chicken comes in 3 salad-friendly flavors
True Story Foods Protein Toppers Main Image

Family-run True Story Foods, a producer of all-natural meats, has entered the produce aisle with Protein Toppers. Offering a full serving of protein, the fully cooked diced chicken line is available in three flavors — Oven Roasted, Roasted Garlic and Teriyaki Sesame — ideal for a wide range of salads, as well as wraps, quesadillas, soups and more. Convenient Protein Toppers come with the True Story promise of humane raising, No Antibiotics Ever and only the all-natural ingredients customers find in their own kitchens. Equally at home in the produce or deli section, the product delivers up to 15 grams of protein per serving. A 6-ounce package retails for a suggested  $6.99-$7.99.

Other Popular Products

True Story Foods Protein Toppers

True Story Foods Protein Toppers Teaser

GoGo squeeZ Active Fruit Blend With Electrolytes

GoGo SqueeZ Active Fruit Blend With Electrolytes Teaser

KEY All-Natural Energy Drink

KEY Energy Drink Teaser

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds