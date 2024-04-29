True Story Foods Protein Toppers

Family-run True Story Foods, a producer of all-natural meats, has entered the produce aisle with Protein Toppers. Offering a full serving of protein, the fully cooked diced chicken line is available in three flavors — Oven Roasted, Roasted Garlic and Teriyaki Sesame — ideal for a wide range of salads, as well as wraps, quesadillas, soups and more. Convenient Protein Toppers come with the True Story promise of humane raising, No Antibiotics Ever and only the all-natural ingredients customers find in their own kitchens. Equally at home in the produce or deli section, the product delivers up to 15 grams of protein per serving. A 6-ounce package retails for a suggested $6.99-$7.99.