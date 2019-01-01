Trolli Sour Brite Mystery Night Crawlers

An extension of Trolli’s classic sour gummi worms, as well as the Ferrara brand’s first-ever offering in the popular mystery product arena, Sour Brite Mystery Night Crawlers provide the confection’s customary clash of sweet and sour, but with an unexpected twist. Each pack contains three dual-flavored sour-dusted crawlers in neon color combinations: White & Pink, White & Green, and White & Blue. The item is available in a 3.8-ounce peg bag for a suggested $1, a 5-ounce peg bag for a suggested $1.79 and a 7.2-ounce peg bag for a suggested $2.29.