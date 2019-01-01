The latest addition to the well-known Nabisco brand’s portfolio – and its first non-cracker offering – Triscuit Wheatberry Clusters comes in three varieties, Cherries & Almonds, Cranberries & Cashews, and Pumpkin Seeds & Sweet Corn. Featuring whole kernels of wheat – a whole grain in its original form – Triscuit Wheatberry Clusters combine whole wheat berries with other ingredients like nuts, seeds or dried fruit to create a snack with 8 grams of whole grain per 28-gram serving. Additionally, the snack contains no artificial colors or flavors and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Plus, the wheat berries used in Triscuit Wheatberry Clusters are sourced from the same family farms in the Thumb of Michigan with which Triscuit has a long-standing partnership. A resealable 5-ounce pouch has a suggested retail price of $4.29.