Treeline Treenut Cashew Cream Cheese

Treeline Treenut Cheese makes artisan-style plant-based cheese that can be used as a substitute for dairy-based cheeses in any recipe. The company draws on traditional dairy-cheese making methods by fermenting creamy cashew nuts with a probiotic known as L. Acidophilus. The kosher, soy- and gluten-free, Paleo-friendly product provides dietary fiber, which is not an attribute of dairy cheese. Treeline’s Cashew Cream Cheese flavors, Plain, Chive & Onion, and Strawberry, each retailing for a suggested $5.99 per 8-ounce tub, join its lineup of aged cheeses and soft French-style cheeses: Classic Aged Nut Cheese, Cracked Pepper Aged Nut Cheese, Herb-Garlic Soft French Style, Cracked Salt & Pepper soft French Style, Chipolte-Serrano Soft French Style, and Scallion Soft French Style.

 

