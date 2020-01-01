Tree Top’s single-serve low-sugar Fruit+Water pouches are made with 50% juice -- more than many other drinks in the same category. The pouches’ list of simple ingredients includes fruit juice concentrates and water, with natural flavors and vitamin C. They offer real fruit taste with 50% less sugar than average 100% juices, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial colors or flavoring. “Knowing we’re owned by fruit growers, parents trust Tree Top and our quality fruit-based products,” said Brooke Goodrich, senior product manager at Tree Top, a cooperative of nearly 1,000 apple and pear growers. “Tree Top Fruit+Water pouches can give parents peace of mind for healthy hydration on the go without the sugar overload. Kids will love the natural fruit sweetness, not to mention the playful package designs!” A single-flavor carton of eight 6-fluid-ounce pouches retails for a suggested price range of $3.49-$3.99.