Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches

Created just for kids, Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver fun flavors while cramming real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. The playfully packaged, convenient snack is also a good source of vitamins A, B6, C, D, E; Zinc; and Beta Glucan, which together help support youngsters’ immune systems. Found in the canned fruit aisle, FAVs come in four flavors – Orange You Happy?, Strawberry Strong, Go Bananas! and Feelin’ Peachy! – and are sold in single-flavor cartons of 10 3.2-ounce pouches retailing for a suggested $8.99. Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by almost 1,000 apple and pear growers.

 

 

