Created just for kids, Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver fun flavors while cramming real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. The playfully packaged, convenient snack is also a good source of vitamins A, B6, C, D, E; Zinc; and Beta Glucan, which together help support youngsters’ immune systems. Found in the canned fruit aisle, FAVs come in four flavors – Orange You Happy?, Strawberry Strong, Go Bananas! and Feelin’ Peachy! – and are sold in single-flavor cartons of 10 3.2-ounce pouches retailing for a suggested $8.99. Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by almost 1,000 apple and pear growers.