Tree-Free Paper Towels

Kitchen spills are going to happen, it’s inevitable, like the setting of the sun or questioning whether you left the stove on or not.

But what are you going to do about it? Wipe them up with Cheeky Panda’s Bamboo Paper Towels, that’s what.

The Cheeky Panda’s plastic-free towels are super strong, absorbent and made from 100% bamboo. These sustainable sheets are naturally hypoallergenic, soft, kind to skin and can wipe up any spillage you throw at them.

Coffee spills, sauce splashes and ketchup dollops are no match for these eco-friendly essentials. Plus, they’re made with all-natural ingredients, are certified vegan friendly and cruelty-free.

Your kitchen is naked without them. Quick! Get it a towel!

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular across the world - selling in Wholefoods UK, Rite Aid, Good Eggs, Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Monoprix, Carrefour, dm-drogerie markt and hundreds of other major retailers. The plastic-free Paper Towels are available at UNFI, as well as other items in the Cheeky Panda tissue range. Which includes plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.

For more information, please contact our USA sales leads:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Or your UNFI sales rep.