Treasure Cave® Crumbled Blue Cheese

Aged to perfection for 60 days. The balanced tangy flavor attributes lend to every possible blue cheese application. Consider it your workhorse Blue cheese. As a board cheese, honey, caramelized pecans, and dried Montemore cherries are complimenting accompaniments. Crumbled for your convenience, Treasure Cave® Blue Cheese is perfect for a burger topping, served on toasted artisan walnut bread toast points, or on a pear slice with a honey drizzle. Keep in mind the crumbles may have minimal noticeable blue grey veining until exposed to air to breathe for additional veining.