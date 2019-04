Known for its innovative Flipsides – one part flavorful pretzel, the other part crispy cracker – among other popular cracker offerings, Keebler’s Town House line is growing its portfolio with Garlic Herb Flipsides, featuring bold, garlicky flavor. The versatile cracker is suitable for snacking, dipping or topping with a favorite spread. A 9.2-ounce box retails for a suggested $4.19.