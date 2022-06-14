As part of an ongoing multiyear partnership, iconic General Mills frozen pizza product brand Totino’s and professional e-sports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan have now teamed up to produce a highly requested Totino’s pizza roll flavor: FaZe Clan Buffalo Style Chicken. Developed to create flavors that gamers love, the co-branded item is delivered in a mess-free format and ready after just minutes in a conventional oven, toaster oven or microwave. Totino’s FaZe Clan Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza Rolls will launch at retailers nationwide in July with a suggested retail price of $6.22 per 24.46-ounce 50-count package.