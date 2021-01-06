Tops Selling Over-the-Counter COVID-19 At-Home Testing Kits

Even as the pandemic begins to recede, Tops Markets LLC is now offering an at-home COVID-19 testing kit manufactured by San Diego-based Quidel Corp. and distributed by Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corp. QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests by Quidel provide consumers with rapid results in their own homes.

Having received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, the fast, easy over-the-counter COVID-19 test features a gentle self-collected anterior nasal swab sample for those aged 2 and older to determine a positive or negative COVID-19 result. The kit includes two tests, which should be used over two to three days, with at least 24 hours and no more than 36 hours between tests. The swab containing the nasal sample is swirled in a tube of reagent solution and then removed, before a test strip is inserted. After10 minutes, the test strip can be removed from the tube and the results viewed. Positive results may require further follow-up with a physician.

In a clinical study, the QuickVue At- Home OTC COVID-19 Test identified positive cases 83.5% of the time, and identified negative cases 99.2% of the time, when compared with molecular PCR results, the standard lab test that on average takes four to five days before receiving results.

The grocer also offers vaccine appointments at select pharmacies for people 12 years of age and older.

Other grocers offering at-home COVID-19 test kits for consumers and/or associates include Albertsons Cos. and its Safeway banner, and The Kroger Co.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 and Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8 on PG’s list.