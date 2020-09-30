Press enter to search
Safeway Debuts At-Home COVID-19 Tests

By Abby Kleckler - 09/30/2020
At-home COVID-19 tests offered at Safeway typically offer results in 72 hours or less.

Safeway pharmacy locations in Maryland, Virginia, D.C., and Delaware now offer at-home COVID-19 test kits, an expansion of the program its parent company, Albertsons, announced earlier this month. 

The saliva tests are in partnership with New York-based Phosphorus Diagnostics and typically offer results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.

Patients complete a medical questionnaire and request their test, then a Safeway pharmacist authenticates the information and orders the test. The patient is notified when the test kit is ready for pick up, or it can be shipped to an address. The patient completes the sample collection and sends it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope. Results are delivered by email or text.

Currently, the pharmacy cannot bill insurance directly for the test, so all payment for the $139.99 is out of pocket. Patients may be able to submit their receipt to insurance for reimbursement.

"Customers appreciate the convenience and innovation of taking the test from their own home,” said Dan Salemi, GVP Albertsons Cos. Pharmacy. “The saliva test is easy to use and comfortable. Patients are never more than a phone call away from our pharmacy’s guidance and care. And the at-home model can help ease the burden on a stressed health care system.”

In July, Kroger debuted an at-home testing partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory in Covington, Kentucky. 

Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.

