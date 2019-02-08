Tops Names Promotions Manager of Center Store/Grocery

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Mark Poremba to the position of promotions manager, center store/grocery in the Northeast grocer’s corporate office.

Poremba came to Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops in 1987 as a dairy frozen clerk, and through the years worked his way up through the ranks to hold various positions, including assistant produce manager, dairy frozen manager, assistant store manager and, most recently, store manager, a role he has held for the past 18 years.

Employing 14,000 associates, Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, with five additional franchise stores, and is the largest private for-profit employer in western New York. The company ranks No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.