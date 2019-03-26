Press enter to search
Tops Names District Manager

03/26/2019
Dan Van Auker

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Dan Van Auker to the position of district manager of the Southern Tier District.

Van Auker started his career at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops in 1993 as a part-time grocery clerk and proceeded to rise through the ranks, holding such roles as store manager, field specialist and, most recently, center store field specialist for the company’s East Region, as well as overseeing various special projects.  

Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional stores run by franchisees under the Tops banner. The grocer employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. Tops is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

 

