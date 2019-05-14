Tops’ Jennifer Payne Honored as HR Technology Leader

Jennifer Payne, manager, talent management at engagement for Tops Markets LLC, will be recognized as a Top 100 HR Technology Influencer, an award that will be presented for the first time at the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, slated to take place Oct. 1-4 at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

The award honors top human resources leaders helping to shape the future of work. As noted recently by Human Resource Executive magazine, the award judges “considered the many ways that people and organizations across HR technology experience influence. As a result, those included represent every corner of the industry, from HR leaders and executives to consultants and bloggers.”

Payne is the only honoree who works at a food retailer.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 full-service supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional franchise stores. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.