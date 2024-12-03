Topo Chico Mixers

In response to discovering that many of its fans were using its beverages as mixers, Topo Chico, maker of a cult-favorite sparkling mineral water line, has introduced a collection of elevated nonalcoholic mixers: Ginger Beer, Tonic Water and Club Soda. Crafted with premium ingredients, a light essence of flavors, added minerals for taste, and the same crisp bubbles as in Topo Chico’s water, the mixers are crafted to complement spirits and nonalcoholic beverages alike in mocktails and cocktails. They can also be enjoyed on their own. A single-flavor 4-pack of 7.1-ounce glass bottles of any variety retails for a suggested $6.79. Topo Chico is a brand of The Coca-Cola Co.