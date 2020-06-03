Press enter to search
Topco Presents Private Label Excellence Awards

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 03/06/2020
Topco Presents Private Label Excellence Awards Hy-Vee
Topco and Hy-Vee executives at the awards event

During its annual membership conference in Palm Springs, Calif., Topco Associates awarded 10 retailers for own-brand excellence in dollar growth and percentage of growth.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee took home the top award, for Greatest Overall Purchase Volume, for the 15th year in a row, leading all Topco members in greatest overall purchase volume.

Other winners included K-VA-T Food Stores Inc., Greatest Overall Purchase Penetration; Associated Food Stores Inc., Greatest Dollar Growth, All Programs; Schnuck Markets Inc., Greatest Percentage Growth, All Programs; Big Y Foods Inc., Greatest Dollar Growth, Fresh; Brookshire Holdings Inc., Greatest Percentage Growth, Fresh; SpartanNash Co., Greatest Dollar Growth, Value-Add; and Alex Lee Inc., Greatest Percentage Growth, Value-Add.

Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco aggregates management solutions, innovation and more than 20 private-brand programs for member retailers. Its brand lines include Culinary Tours and Full Circle Market in food, Pure Harmony and Paws in pets, and TopCare and @ease in HBC. 

For more information, see the article on the website of Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands.

