Top Women in Grocery Podcast: Talking Business With a TWIG Hall of Famer

In this episode, Suzanne Long, chief sustainability and transformation officer at Albertsons Cos. and this year’s TWIG Hall of Famer, discusses how improving efforts in sustainability can create a better business. She talks about Albertsons’ ESG strategy, called Recipe for Change, which focuses on four areas – Planet, People, Product, and Community – and how the framework deepens the retailer’s commitment to such initiatives as reducing its carbon footprint and eliminating food waste.

In addition to addressing the important issue of retail sustainability, Suzanne also delves into other topics during the episode, like when it makes sense to collaborate with competitors, how to improve store-level retention, looking at mentorship from a different perspective, plus her unconventional career trajectory.

Listen now to get inspired!