Top Women in Grocery Podcast: Where STEM and Grocery Meet

VP of engineering at Shipt, and 2023 Top Women in Grocery winner, Brindha Raman joins the TWIG podcast to talk about how the grocery industry is a dynamic place to explore a career in STEM. Brindha explains how she's been able to apply tech solutions to fully modernize Shipt and improve the overall shopping experience during this exciting time in grocery. It’s not all about technology though, creative-thinking still plays an important role!

Brindha is also known for her mindful mentorship. Part of this includes assisting in the “learning journey” and helping associates grow. She shares her own experience in tackling imposter syndrome and why “elevator feedback” is so crucial in the current hybrid-working environment.